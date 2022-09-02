Chandigarh MC scientifically processes 6,000kg sanitary waste in August

With an aim to process sanitary waste scientifically, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has processed 6,000kg domestic sanitary waste in August.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that finally the problem of scientific disposal of daily sanitary waste was over. She said starting August 3, MCC vehicles collected sanitary waste separately and the same was processed scientifically through incineration at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh.

She said that daily monitoring system has been set up, right from the collection of sanitary waste in separate compartments to its scientific disposal. “It was a big challenge before the MCC about what to do with menstrual waste, which is a prominent source of microbial contamination,” she said.

She said that MCC started collection of sanitary waste from residents every day long back but its scientific disposal was the main problem. Now, through a local authorised agency, which has all facilities of incineration of biomedical waste, the sanitary waste is being processed on a daily basis.

She further said MCC will act against those who do not practice waste segregation at its source. The MCC has already conducted several rounds of awareness drives on the implementation of the waste segregation system.

MC Chandigarh, in an attempt to streamline the lifting of horticulture waste in residential areas and parks, has fixed days for the same. Citizens have been requested not to dump their waste on road berms and streets and only give it to the trolleys on designated days.