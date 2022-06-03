Chandigarh MC steps up crackdown on unauthorised hoardings

Keeping in view the road safety and city aesthetics in mind, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to bring all unauthorised hoardings that fall under the jurisdiction under stern scrutiny.

Cracking down on illegal hoardings violating the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday ordered the officers concerned to take strict action against such violations throughout the city.

The MC’s enforcement wing then removed illegal boards/banners from Sector 22, which were found violating the norms. Notices have been served to five violators, including regional managers at Canon, Go Mechanic, Connect, Best Ever and the chief executive officer at Porter, with the penalty amounting to ₹1.5 lakh.

Regular inspections will also be carried out in city markets to remove the illegal hoardings.

Inspections have already commenced in other city markets as well. The MC commissioner said hoardings that are considered “defacement of property” will also be removed by the civic authorities.

Mitra added that proper awareness meetings were organised with all the stakeholders in the month of April, 2022, regarding implementation of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954 provisions and the order was implemented, keeping road safety and city aesthetics in mind.

As per the rules, prior MC permission is required to display an advertisement to public view in any manner. The enforcement wing had recently announced an intensive drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed at public places and busy markets in areas falling under the civic body.

The latest drive by the civic authorities will also take action against self signages exceeding 1.5 square metres that have been up without the MC’s consent.