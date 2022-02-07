Chandigarh MC to revive defunct bio-methanation plant in city

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to revive and upgrade the existing bio-methanation-cum-electricity generation plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The plant has been lying dormant for a couple of years was built with the aim to convert wet waste into biogas (methane and carbon dioxide), which would then be used to generate electricity. MC has already started the tendering process for the project and three firms have come forward with bids to take it up.

“The aim of the project is to process the wet waste generated in the industrial area and the vegetable waste sourced from the vegetable mandi, Sector 26. It will make the area self-sufficient in processing of wet waste,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner.

The plant was set up in 2016 with the help of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at a cost of around ₹90 lakh. The original plan was to generate electricity to power 100 streetlights. But, after it was set up, the plant didn’t properly function and has been lying defunct since then.

“The work to revive the plant primarily includes cleaning up of its tanks; reactivation of the electricity conversion unit and repair of other chambers ,” said an MC official.

Notably, the MC is also in the process of increasing wet waste processing capacity at the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25. Currently, the plant is only processing around 100 metric tonnes (MT) of waste against its full capacity of 300 MT per day.

MC plans to clear up around 300 MT of legacy waste lying at the plant, to get more space to dry the wet waste for its full processing. After removal of legacy waste, the plant’s capacity to process wet waste is expected to increase two-fold.

“It will take four months after the allotment of the project to clean up the plant to expand its capacity,” said the official.

For dry waste processing, MC will float tenders of around ₹3 crore for overhauling of the machinery at the existing plant and ₹3 crore for running and maintenance costs. Meanwhile, MC is set to get partial funding from Union government for its ₹77 crore project to clean up 7.5 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site. “Most of the approvals have been granted and a final decision is expected in a week’s time,” said the official.

MC’s big push to increase waste processing capacity started a couple of months ago. Chandigarh had slipped sharply in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 to the 66th position. Poor waste processing in the city was one of the main reasons cited for the poor performance.

BOX: ABOUT THE PLANT

Bio-methanation is the process by which organic material is microbiologically converted under anaerobic conditions to biogas. The plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, will help treat the biodegradable waste of hotels, vegetable mandis, hostels etc. Around 5 MT waste from grain market in Sector 26 will also be processed at the plant and 20 KVA of power will be produced, which will be used to power around 100 street lights.

