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Chandigarh: Meghalaya varsity fake PhD row: DAV College sacks assistant professor

The action follows PU’s June 10 orders, directing principals of all affiliated colleges to initiate termination proceedings against those holding PhD degrees from the said varsity within 30 days

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 08:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Over a decade after the issue of dubious PhD degrees from Meghalaya-based CMJ University surfaced, an assistant professor from DAV College, Sector 10, has become the first head to roll in the city.

The college has terminated the services of assistant professor Mandeep Josan and relieved her from service with immediate effect. (HT File)
The college has terminated the services of assistant professor Mandeep Josan and relieved her from service with immediate effect. (HT File)

The college has terminated the services of assistant professor Mandeep Josan and relieved her from service with immediate effect.

The action follows PU’s June 10 orders, directing principals of all affiliated colleges to initiate termination proceedings against those holding PhD degrees from the said varsity within 30 days.

There are 17 such teachers working across private institutions in Chandigarh.

The decade-long inertia in taking action stemmed from a complex web of legal battles. Though the university’s syndicate flagged the suspicious degrees in 2013, PU’s legal retainers advised absolute restraint to avoid legal complications while the CMJ Foundation’s appeals wound through the courts. In 2018, a three-member PU committee visited Meghalaya to verify university records, later observing that none of the affected teachers had ever approached state authorities for the verification or authentication of their degrees.

 
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