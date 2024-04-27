Chandigarh: Mercury breaches 40°C mark first time this year

While the city waited with bated breath for rain, which eventually arrived late at night, the maximum temperature shot up to 40.2°C earlier on Friday, a first this year. Students quenching thirst amid the hot weather at SD College, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Western Disturbance is active in the region. Thus, rain, on the lines of Friday night, will continue on Saturday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At 40.2°C, the maximum temperature was 3.3°C above normal and higher than all of April 2023, when the highest temperature was 40°C on April 18.

However, it is still lower than April 2022, when the maximum temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 29 and April 30.

For a heatwave, the maximum temperature has to cross 40°C and go 4.5 degrees over the normal range. While the maximum temperature has now crossed 40°C, the city is yet to see any days with heatwave conditions this season.

Yellow alert issued for thunderstorms on Saturday

A yellow alert has been issued in Chandigarh for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour, while an orange alert has also been issued in adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The Western Disturbance was active on Friday, bringing along rain and lightning at night. More rain is expected on Saturday as well, but Sunday will be cloudy. Another spell of rain is expected around Monday, said IMD officials.

Meanwhile, amid cloudy skies, the minimum temperature rose from 19.6°C on Thursday to 20.6°C on Friday, but was still 1.8 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, amid the rainy and cloudy weather conditions, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to anywhere between 34°C and 36°C. However, the minimum temperature may rise further to 23°C, as the protective cloud blanket traps heat emitted from the earth’s surface.