Chandigarh: Mercury rises by 3 notches, high humidity makes it worse

As clouds made way for the sun on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose by three notches, leaving residents feeling the heat as the humidity also remained high. Visitors at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a humid Thursday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature climbed from 31.8°C on Wednesday to 34.6°C on Thursday, 1.2 degree above normal, while humidity peaked at 82%.

The minimum temperature also rose from 26.1°C on Wednesday to 27°C on Thursday, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Chances of rain will continue on Friday, but they are likely to reduce over the weekend.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may drop to somewhere between 32°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 27°C and 28°C.