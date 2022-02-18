Chandigarh | Milk bank inaugurated at PGI

The neonatal unit of PGIMER inaugurated a human milk bank on Thursday. Human milk collected from eligible mothers will be stored in the bank. After pasteurisation and screening for infections, it will be given to preterm babies whose own mothers are not able to provide milk

Medical camp for garbage collectors

Chandigarh The Municipal Corporation on Thursday organised a free medical check-up camp for the door-to-door garbage collectors of the city. The camp was organised at the civil dispensary, Dadumajra and medical tests were carried out for nearly 324 persons including sanitation workers and door-to-door garbage collectors.

Open-air gym inaugurated at MHC

Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur inaugurated an open-air gymnasium at the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) camp office park in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Sector 13. The mayor also honoured the Municipal Corporation employees here from the horticulture and road wing.

3 IAS officers transferred to Chandigarh

Chandigarh The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has transferred three Indian Administrative Services officers of DANICS (Delhi Andaman Nicobar services) cadre from their current post in Delhi to Chandigarh with immediate effect. D Karthikeyan (2009 batch), Akhil Kumar (2010 batch) and Amit Kumar (2010) have deputed in Chandigarh until further orders.

Census data research work station set up

Mohali In a novel initiative to provide census data to researchers, the directorate of census operations, Punjab, ministry of home affairs, joined hands with the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday to set up a census data research workstation. The workstation is set up at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy and will provide a consolidated platform to analyse census data. Today, an MoU was signed between the two organisations at the Indian School of Business campus in Mohali.

Complete ban on campaigning from 6pm today

Mohali Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Isha Kalia said there will be a complete ban on all kinds of campaigning from 6pm on Friday. After the deadline, presence of political functionaries from other constituencies is also banned in Mohali. Violation will invite strict action.

