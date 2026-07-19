Chandigarh: Minerva Academy clinches Gothia Cup 2026

As football fever grips the globe ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, India’s Minerva Academy has scripted a chapter of its own by winning one of the world’s most prestigious youth tournaments. The Chandigarh-based academy lifted the Gothia Cup 2026—widely regarded as the World Youth Cup—with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Brazilian powerhouse RS Sports in the final in Sweden on Saturday.The triumph further cements Minerva Academy’s extraordinary record on European soil. Fresh from winning the Helsinki Cup in Finland earlier this month, the Indian youngsters once again remained unbeaten, proving their ability to compete and excel against the world’s finest youth academies.

Team Minerva Academy with its director Ranjit Bajaj in Sweden on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The title clash lived up to expectations. Minerva struck first in the 10th minute when tournament star T Kipgen calmly slotted home after a well-worked attacking move. RS Sports responded strongly and restored parity before halftime, setting up a tense second half.With the contest finely poised, Minerva showcased exceptional discipline, resilience and tactical maturity. The decisive moment arrived in the 49th minute when Nongrem finished off a swift attacking move with a clinical strike to restore Minerva’s lead. The Indian side then displayed remarkable composure, withstanding relentless Brazilian pressure in the closing stages before the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations.Minerva’s dominance throughout the tournament was equally astounding.

The academy won all eight of its matches, maintaining a perfect record while scoring an astonishing 86 goals and conceding just seven. Along the way, they overcame formidable opposition from footballing nations including Brazil, France and Bolivia.With the FIFA World Cup inspiring millions across the world, Minerva Academy’s Gothia Cup triumph serves as a powerful reminder that India’s next generation is capable of making its mark on the global football stage. Their historic success is not just a tournament victory but a statement that Indian football’s future is brighter than ever.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}