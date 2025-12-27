Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Mining mafia destroying Aravali hills, looting public resources, says Surjewala

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 05:32 am IST

Surjewala said locals were living in fear due to night-long mining activity, heavy machinery noise and constant movement of vehicles

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday alleged large-scale illegal mining in Haryana’s Aravalli region, claiming it has caused massive environmental damage and huge losses to the state exchequer.

The Rajya Sabha MP charged that the “mining mafia” was openly looting public resources and destroying the Aravalli hills, with little concern for the environment. (HT File)
The Rajya Sabha MP charged that the “mining mafia” was openly looting public resources and destroying the Aravalli hills, with little concern for the environment. (HT File)

The Rajya Sabha MP charged that the “mining mafia” was openly looting public resources and destroying the Aravalli hills, with little concern for the environment. The Congress general secretary said the enforcement directorate has revealed that illegal mining in the Dadum hills of the Aravalli region has not only harmed the environment but also defrauded the government treasury of 1,200 crore.

“Five people had lost their lives in a mining-related accident in the Tosham area in the past, but alleged no effective action was taken even after the tragedy,” he wrote on X. He further alleged that around 383 hectares of Aravalli hills in Charkhi Dadri district was facing destruction due to illegal mining and that it was continuing under political protection.

Surjewala said locals were living in fear due to night-long mining activity, heavy machinery noise and constant movement of vehicles. Houses were developing cracks and people were experiencing tremors, but complaints were being ignored, he charged while slamming the BJP government for failing to stop illegal mining and endangering both the environment and the lives of people.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mining mafia destroying Aravali hills, looting public resources, says Surjewala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged extensive illegal mining in Haryana's Aravalli region, causing significant environmental damage and costing the state ₹1,200 crore. He criticized the "mining mafia" for exploiting resources and claimed locals face dangers from mining activities. Surjewala condemned the BJP government for failing to act, highlighting past mining-related fatalities and ongoing destruction.