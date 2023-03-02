Chandigarh: Model Jail inmates to make jute bags

A jute bag-making section will be set up at Model Jail, Sector 51. This was announced by jail authorities after they received multiple machines donated by the Infosys Foundation, Bangalore, and ARPAN, Chandigarh, as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

A jute bag-making section will be set up at Model Jail, Sector 51. This was announced by jail authorities after they received multiple machines donated by the Infosys Foundation, Bangalore, and ARPAN, Chandigarh, as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

The jail authorities have received two multipurpose grinding machines, two advance cutting machines, two overlock sewing machines, two heavy duty embroidery machines, six high-speed lockstitch machines, 10 high-speed sewing machines, two jute cutting machines, one heavy duty jute cutting machine, 10 scissors and 30 needles.

Authorities said with the receipt of the machines, the jail’s stitching section was now fully equipped that will help inmates in learning advance stitching skills.

“Grinding machines have also been donated to upgrade the spice section and now we are adding bajra flour, ragi flour, chana flour, etc., in our product line that will be sold to the public at our Nav Srijan Showroom, Sector 22,” read a statement released by the jail.

