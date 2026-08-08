Chandigarh: Mothers first line of defence against drugs, says Kataria

Calling mothers the first line of defence against drug abuse, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday urged them to take the lead in preventing children from falling prey to addiction, saying the mother-child bond can act as the strongest shield against substance abuse.

Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria being welcomed during an event in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Friday.

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Addressing a workshop on “mothers against drugs”, organised by the Punjab LIT Foundation and the Chandigarh education department at PM SHRI Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, Kataria said preventing drug abuse required a collective effort by families, schools, religious organisations and society.

Appreciating the campaign’s focus on mothers, Kataria described the decision as a “masterstroke”, saying no bond was stronger than that between a mother and her child. He said his interactions with mothers during visits to Punjab’s border areas had highlighted their deep concern about their children’s future and motivated him to support initiatives aimed at preventing drug addiction at an early stage.

Kataria expressed concern over cross-border drug smuggling and said “anti-national elements” were attempting to weaken India’s youth through narcotics, particularly in Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Punjab had a legacy of courage, sacrifice and patriotism and that the state could not allow its youth to be undermined by drug abuse. Referring to personalities including Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra, Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh, he said the state had historically produced individuals who had made significant contributions to the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Punjab had a legacy of courage, sacrifice and patriotism and that the state could not allow its youth to be undermined by drug abuse. Referring to personalities including Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra, Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh, he said the state had historically produced individuals who had made significant contributions to the nation. {{/usCountry}}

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The administrator also urged teachers to develop friendly and trusting relationships with students so that they could identify their concerns and provide support at an early stage. Citing the examples of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and social reformer BR Ambedkar, he encouraged students to overcome challenges through determination and education.

Kataria also called for similar awareness programmes in educational institutions across Chandigarh.

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