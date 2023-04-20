Chandigarh MC to waive penalty for solid waste violations by 4 housing societies

Giving relief to four housing societies in Sectors 49 and 50, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to waive the penalty imposed for non-compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Rules.

Mayor Anup Gupta said on the request of area councillor Rajinder Sharma, the agenda of the four societies will be taken up in the upcoming General House meeting. (HT)

The agenda will be tabled in the next House meeting. The four housing societies are Pushpak Society, Progressive Society, BSNL Society and Kendriya Vihar Society.

The mayor said the civic body had imposed heavy penalty on these societies for violating Municipal Solid Waste Rules by virtue of bulk waste generators. He said defaulter boards had also been installed at entry points of these societies.

The mayor said the civic body had imposed heavy penalty on these societies for violating Municipal Solid Waste Rules by virtue of bulk waste generators. He said defaulter boards had also been installed at entry points of these societies.

Gupta said MC will set up first-of-its kind decentralised waste processing plant for these societies, where they will process all their wet waste in the locality itself.

