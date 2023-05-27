Chandigarh: Beautification of Christian Cemetery gets F&CC nod

The finance and contract committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday gave its nod to fixing high-density chequered tiles and landscaping work for beautification of the Christian Cemetery in Sector 25.

The panel’s meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta. (AFP File Photo)

The panel also approved filling of low-lying area and soil levelling at Children Burial Ground and Christian Cemetery at a total cost of ₹44.89 lakh.

The panel’s meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta and attended by committee members Dalip Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla and Prem Lata, along with municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and other senior MC officials.

During the meeting, it was decided to upgrade the front of Sector 20-C market by re-fixing cement concrete interlocking paver blocks and fixing PCC kerbs by spending ₹42 lakh.

The committee accorded approval to the construction of cement concrete track in the park near House Number 268, Sector 41-A, and repair of paver/concrete track after demolishing existing pavers and concrete track in green belts of Sector 41 and neighbourhood parks of Sector 41-A at an estimated cost of ₹32.17 lakh.

Fixing of play equipment in various parks and green belts of Sectors 45 and 46 by spending ₹48.40 lakh was also cleared.

The panel gave the go-ahead to providing cement pots, along with ornamental plants, at the Sector-15 Community Centre and Sector 16 market, and fixing plantation trays on railings in the Sector-15 market at a cost of ₹4.30 lakh. The resetting of existing track in the green belt Sector 38 (W) and relaying of damaged cement concrete track after demolishing existing damaged track in the park near House Numbers 5556 and 5575 in Sector 38 (W) at a cost of ₹11.63 lakh was also approved.