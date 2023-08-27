Losses mount, Chandigarh MC still sitting on hiring new parking contractor

Even though the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s monthly income from paid parking lots has dropped by 50% amid its failure to hire a contractor for the past six months, the matter does not figure in the agenda for the upcoming General House meeting, which is scheduled on August 29.

Parking lots in the city are divided into two zones – 32 in Zone 1 and 57 in Zone 2. In 2020, MC had auctioned both zones for three years for around ₹10 crore annually. While the former’s contract got over on January 23, the latter’s expired on January 31.

The civic body started operating 73 out of the 89 parking lots on February 21, after arranging requisite manpower and POS machines from private banks. From January 30 to February 20, the parking lots were running without any charge for visitors.

But since February, the civic body’s revenue from parking lots has dipped drastically by over half.

As per information tabled by MC officials in the House meeting on May 13, when contractors managed the parking lots, MC was earning around ₹95 lakh every month.

But the civic body could generate only ₹51.98 lakh from February 21 to March 20, while the income in the second month of operations was ₹43.15 lakh.

Double parking fee for non-tricity vehicles to come up for discussion

The civic body, however, is expected to cancel its decision of charging double parking fee from four-wheelers registered outside the tricity during the August 29 meeting.

During the recent Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had directed the civic body to roll back its decision, stating that there can’t be disparity in the parking rates for tricity residents and those living outside.

During the House meeting on July 25, MC had imposed a marginal fee hike for tricity cars, but decided to double the fee for cars registered outside the tricity. MC had also decided to waive parking fees for all two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers (up to March 31, 2027).

Currently, the civic body charges ₹7 for two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers, irrespective of the vehicles’ registration number.

