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Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail of accused in sector 5 firing case

Court observed that there were reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused were prima facie true, attracting the stringent provisions of Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A special NIA court in Chandigarh dismissed the regular bail application of Gurwinder Singh alias Laddy, an accused in the January 2024 Sector 5 firing and extortion case allegedly linked to designated terrorist Goldy Brar.

The court noted that Gurwinder Singh allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy. (HT file)

Special judge Bhawna Jain passed the order. She observed that there were reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused were prima facie true, attracting the stringent provisions of Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the prosecution, the case pertains to firing outside the residence of a businessman in Sector 5, Chandigarh, on January 19, 2024, allegedly after he refused to meet extortion demands raised by Goldy Brar. The NIA alleged that the attack was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting affluent businessmen through fear and intimidation.

The court noted that Gurwinder Singh allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy. As per the investigation, he conducted a survey of the targeted house along with co-accused persons, concealed weapons and ammunition at his residence, booked a hotel room in Mohali for the accused before the attack and accompanied the co-accused during the firing incident.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail of accused in sector 5 firing case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail of accused in sector 5 firing case
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