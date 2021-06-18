Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh offers one-time rebate to water bill defaulters
chandigarh news

Chandigarh offers one-time rebate to water bill defaulters

Under the scheme, 10% rebate will be given to consumers depositing their dues in one instalment. The rebate will drop to 7% in case of payment through two instalments and further to 5% in case of three instalments
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:18 AM IST
The rebates will be available till August 17, 2021. (AFP FIle Photo)

The UT administration has approved a one-time settlement scheme for water bill defaulters with provisions for rebate.

The scheme first got a nod from the MC General House in August last year and has now been approved by the administration.

Under the scheme, 10% rebate will be given to consumers depositing their dues in one instalment. The rebate will drop to 7% in case of payment through two instalments and further to 5% in case of three instalments.

The rebates will be available till August 17, 2021.

The scheme was passed by the MC House to recover more than 41 crore pending in unpaid water bills. Of this, 28 crore are owed by domestic users, 7.29 crore by commercial establishments and 1.7 crore by industrial units.

Besides, MC also has to recover 4.54 crore from different government departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP