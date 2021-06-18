Chandigarh offers one-time rebate to water bill defaulters

The UT administration has approved a one-time settlement scheme for water bill defaulters with provisions for rebate.

The scheme first got a nod from the MC General House in August last year and has now been approved by the administration.

Under the scheme, 10% rebate will be given to consumers depositing their dues in one instalment. The rebate will drop to 7% in case of payment through two instalments and further to 5% in case of three instalments.

The rebates will be available till August 17, 2021.

The scheme was passed by the MC House to recover more than ₹41 crore pending in unpaid water bills. Of this, ₹28 crore are owed by domestic users, ₹7.29 crore by commercial establishments and ₹1.7 crore by industrial units.

Besides, MC also has to recover ₹4.54 crore from different government departments.