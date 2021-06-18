Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh offers one-time rebate to water bill defaulters
The rebates will be available till August 17, 2021. (AFP FIle Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh offers one-time rebate to water bill defaulters

Under the scheme, 10% rebate will be given to consumers depositing their dues in one instalment. The rebate will drop to 7% in case of payment through two instalments and further to 5% in case of three instalments
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:18 AM IST

The UT administration has approved a one-time settlement scheme for water bill defaulters with provisions for rebate.

The scheme first got a nod from the MC General House in August last year and has now been approved by the administration.

Under the scheme, 10% rebate will be given to consumers depositing their dues in one instalment. The rebate will drop to 7% in case of payment through two instalments and further to 5% in case of three instalments.

The rebates will be available till August 17, 2021.

The scheme was passed by the MC House to recover more than 41 crore pending in unpaid water bills. Of this, 28 crore are owed by domestic users, 7.29 crore by commercial establishments and 1.7 crore by industrial units.

Besides, MC also has to recover 4.54 crore from different government departments.

