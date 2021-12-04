Chandigarh: One-way traffic imposed on Sector-26 school road

The Chandigarh traffic police have turned the road leading from St John’s High School to St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 into a one-way during rush hours.

This system will remain in place on weekdays, between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, and then from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing term-1 exams of the board classes, which leads to traffic congestion when students are dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon.

Vehicles will only be allowed to enter from the St John’s High School side, and there will be no entry from the St Kabir Public School side. Drivers can either exit from the Butterfly Park turn before Strawberry Fields High School or from the intersection in front of St Kabir Public School.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY

Avail benefits of CM’s eye care scheme: Mohali civil surgeon

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur has appealed to residents to avail full benefits of Mukh Mantri Punjab Motia Mukt scheme.

She said to make this campaign successful, private hospitals have also been roped in for the drive, which would continue till December 31.

Eye camps are being organised in the district as a part of the drive, wherein eyesight of people is being thoroughly examined and those found suffering from cataract are being operated upon after a period of 15 days free of cost.

“The transportation facility, including pick up and drop back, is also being provided to the people along with refreshments for the patients,” said the officer, adding that free spectacles are also to be provided to those operated upon.

At least one camp will be held in each tehsil in December, she added.

Dr Kaur said 44 patients suffering from cataract have been operated upon and 3,067 people have been screened by eye specialists in government health facilities across the district since November 26.

₹1 crore donated to UIPS by alumni

PU’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) recently procured a grant of ₹1 crore under CSR from a multinational pharmaceutical company, Mylan Laboratories Limited, facilitated by its alumni Rajiv Malik, president, Viatris, USA, and Sanjeev K Sethi, COO, Viatris/Mylan, India. The grant will be utilised in establishing state-of-the-art labs, procurement of sophisticated instruments and generation of other facilities.

Haryana welfare society gets award from President

Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Panchkula, has been ‘National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’ for the year 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Friday. The award was given on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the category of ‘best employer’.

Event to mark disability week conclude

Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) organised a carnival on Friday to mark the end of ongoing disability week. It was supported by Swaraj Engines, Mohali. Adaptive learning and teaching techniques for persons with intellectual disabilities were displayed by GRIID College.A cultural programme was also presented by GRIID school and college students.

Exhibition by ‘special’ artists begins at PU

PU’s department of Gandhian and peace studies, in collaboration with local NGO ThreadBee, launched an exhibition of paintings and artifacts, Nuances: The Subtle Art of Hidden Expressions, by artists with special abilities on Friday. Professor SK Tomar, dean research and dean student welfare, inaugurated the exhibition that will remain open till December 10 at the Gandhi Bhawan from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm. Twelve students are participating with their paintings, mixed media photographs and sculptures.

ISB celebrates its 20th founding day

The Mohali campus of Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated ‘Symphony 2021’ to mark its 20th founding day. Dean professor Madan Pillutla said, “It is gratifying to witness the contribution made by ISB across various spheres. This has been made possible due to the multipronged approach adopted by ISB and the support of well-wishers.” The day was marked by hoisting the ISB flag by the dean and plantation by employees of ISB.

Swachh Survekshan: Mohali mayor meets officials

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Friday convened a meeting with MC officials and asked them to work hard to improve the city’s ranking in the Swachh survey next year. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Kamal Garg and joint commissioner Harjit Kaur Chane were also present in the meeting where Sidhu said the people should be made aware of the importance of cleanliness and segregating the garbage at the place of origin.

Founders week celebrated by Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel schools celebrate ‘The Founders Week’ from November 25 to December 3 every year. All three branches of Mount Carmel Schools, including Sector 47, Sector 69, and Chhat, Zirakpur, initiate the celebrations with sports day and culminate with annual day.