Chandigarh: Panjab University opens admissions for 2026-27

Panjab University (PU) will open its online portal for undergraduate and certificate course admissions on Wednesday at ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in. The portal for postgraduate, diploma and advanced diploma courses will go live on June 10 at onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

PU has asked applicants to fill in as many subject preferences as possible, saying final allocation will be on merit given limited seats. (HT File)

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The last date for UG online admission forms is July 1, and July 21 for PG. The university noted that candidates who already applied for entrance tests held between April and June 2026 must still submit a separate admission form, regardless of whether results have been declared. Engineering admissions will be based on JEE-2026 scores through the joint admission committee portal, covering BE programmes in food technology, chemical, biotechnology, electronics and communication, IT, computer science, mechanical and electrical and electronics, along with an integrated BE (chemical)–MBA engineering programmes are also offered at PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur.

PU-CET (PG) will be used for MSc courses, MTech instrumentation, MCom (hons), MBAfEX, MCA, LLM, MP Ed, BPEd and MA programmes in English, economics, journalism and mass communication, geography, history and social work, among others. The three year LLB will be filled through the PG-LAW entrance test across PU’s departments in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur. BA BEd seats at IETVE will go by NCET-2026 scores.

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{{^usCountry}} Programmes like MA history of art, Indian theatre, music, police administration, fashion and lifestyle technology and BEd special education will hold aptitude tests for admission. Admissions at PU regional centre Muktsar and the department of evening studies will run alongside. Evening course applicants must provide an employer certificate or self employment declaration. Offline forms will be used at PURC Kauni, PUSSGRC Hoshiarpur, PURC Muktsar and VVBIS&IS Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Programmes like MA history of art, Indian theatre, music, police administration, fashion and lifestyle technology and BEd special education will hold aptitude tests for admission. Admissions at PU regional centre Muktsar and the department of evening studies will run alongside. Evening course applicants must provide an employer certificate or self employment declaration. Offline forms will be used at PURC Kauni, PUSSGRC Hoshiarpur, PURC Muktsar and VVBIS&IS Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

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PU has asked applicants to fill in as many subject preferences as possible, saying final allocation will be on merit given limited seats. Sports category candidates must submit certificates to the campus sports office before the forms deadline.