Chandigarh: Parking pangs at PGIMER amid pending project

Unable to find a parking space at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), local resident Sohan Singh now ferries his 75-year-old mother, Reshmi Devi, for eye treatment on a motorcycle. Navigating the 6-km journey from their Dadumajra house on a two-wheeler is uncomfortable and risky for his elderly mother, but Singh calls it a compulsion. “Finding a spot for a four-wheeler is so difficult that it requires an extra attendant just to navigate the chaos and hunt for parking,” he says.

According to GS Dhillon, acting chief security officer at PGI, an average of 25,000 vehicles—including ambulances, taxis, and two-wheelers—enter the premises daily, fluctuating by up to 1,500 based on the season. (HT File)

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As the region’s premier medical referral hub, PGI draws scores of patients daily from neighbouring states to its sprawling 277-acre campus. Yet, despite its massive scale, the institute suffers from a paucity of public parking.

According to GS Dhillon, acting chief security officer at PGI, an average of 25,000 vehicles—including ambulances, taxis, and two-wheelers—enter the premises daily, fluctuating by up to 1,500 based on the season.

Despite this influx, an imbalance exists. The total parking capacity is capped at 5,500 vehicles, but public parking is restricted to just 1,400 spots across five paid zones. The remaining space is taken up by 26 staff parking lots.

This space crunch directly compromises healthcare access. Patients and their attendants are routinely forced to park outside the campus on the PGI-Punjab Engineering College (PEC) road or in the Sector 11 market.

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{{^usCountry}} Rupinder Singh, 56, who is battling a urological condition, shares his frustration: “For my treatment, I visit the New OPD, and for tests, the Nehru Hospital. But I can’t take my vehicle to Nehru Hospital because there is no public parking there. If I park nearby, security tows the vehicle and charges a ₹500 fine. Patients are forced to shuttle between departments in auto-rickshaws despite having their own vehicles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupinder Singh, 56, who is battling a urological condition, shares his frustration: “For my treatment, I visit the New OPD, and for tests, the Nehru Hospital. But I can’t take my vehicle to Nehru Hospital because there is no public parking there. If I park nearby, security tows the vehicle and charges a ₹500 fine. Patients are forced to shuttle between departments in auto-rickshaws despite having their own vehicles.” {{/usCountry}}

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Project held up

While the annual OPD footfall at PGIMER surged from 22.1 lakh in 2014-15 to 27.4 lakh in 2024-25, public parking capacity has remained stagnant. To address this, a new ₹61-crore multi-level parking project designed to accommodate about 900 vehicles was approved back in 2015.

But construction has been stalled for over 11 months because the hospital administration failed to secure an environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and consent to establish from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee—this is despite 70% of the work on the 26,000-square-metre structure being complete.

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The delay is part of a longer pattern: The PGI management took eight years just to award the contract in May 2023, setting an 18-month completion deadline. Post-award, the project faced further bottlenecks, including delays by the UT administration in shifting an electrical substation from the site.

Addressing the delay, Lt Col Gurvinder Singh Bhatti, the superintendent hospital engineer at PGI, said: “For the new multi-level parking project, we are in the process of hiring an environmental consultant. The consultant will create an environmental management plan and send it to the authorities for a clearance certificate. We will fix the potholes in the existing parking lots, and smart parking will be integrated into all upcoming projects.”

Structural neglect

Existing public parking lots are plagued by structural neglect. The two-wheeler lot near the New OPD lacks a concrete surface, turning into a muddy, unsafe swamp during the monsoon. Security is virtually non-existent; visitors are greeted by a green board that reads: “Protect your vehicle’s belongings, and helmets yourself.”

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The old multi-level parking facility, which houses 600 cars, is riddled with potholes and monitored by just a single CCTV camera at the entrance. Public toilets inside this structure remain locked. The lot behind Research Block B—the closest space for patients heading to the Emergency, Advanced Trauma Centre, and Nehru Hospital—has no CCTV surveillance or protective perimeter fencing. In stark contrast, staff parking lots across the institute are better maintained and strategically located near building entrances.

A representative of ADMS Enterprise, the firm managing the parking sites, deflected the blame back onto the hospital administration: “We have written to PGI authorities to install cameras and execute repairs again and again without receiving any positive feedback. If a person leaves their helmet with us, we guarantee its safety, but if things are left on their two-wheeler, we cannot guarantee security against theft.”

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Compounding the crisis is a lack of transit connectivity. The institute has no designated drop-off spots in front of major buildings for e-rickshaws and autos. Security guards routinely block commercial three-wheelers from accessing the front of Nehru Hospital, forcing patients to endure long, exhausting walks from the back gates.

Two state-of-the-art facilities—the Advanced Neuroscience Centre and the Mother and Child Care Centre—are set to become fully operational soon. While both include internal staff parking, neither provides dedicated parking for patients. With more projects in the pipeline, including a Critical Care Block and a Drug De-Addiction Centre, PGI’s parking problem is set to get worse.

Way forward

Experts suggest that the hospital needs a technological overhaul alongside structural expansion. Umesh Sharma from the civil engineering department at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) said: “The long-term and best solution for PGI’s parking issue is a multi-level parking lot. The frequency of battery-operated carts and golf carts should be increased, with designated spaces at each entrance for easy commuting. In currently available parking spaces, an automated system should be opted for, where cars can be parked based on real-time availability, paired with digital payment systems to ensure transparency.”

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PGI is currently exploring mid-to-long-term measures. Stop-gap arrangements include a makeshift free-parking zone near the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE). “In the master plan, this area was initially designated for a geriatric centre, which has been aborted,” said Lt Col Bhatti. “We are going to revise the master plan to convert this space into a permanent multi-level car parking lot and send the proposal to the chief architect of the UT administration.”

Additionally, deputy director of administration Pankaj Rai has floated a proposal to build a 3,000-capacity parking space near Government Model High School, Sector 12, utilising a public-private partnership (PPP) build-operate-transfer model. If approved, the project will integrate dedicated e-carts to ferry patients smoothly to clinical blocks.

(With inputs from Brijender Gaur in Panchkula)

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