Chandigarh: PGIMER clears dues of outsourced employees

In major relief for outsourced employees of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the long-pending arrears of hospital attendants, who remained on strike for a week in October, were approved on Thursday. In an office order released by the hospital, a sanction of over ₹ 22.5 lakh was provided in favour of M/s BVG India Ltd on account of disbursing the arrears to outsourced housekeeping workers for the period November 2018 to December 2023 for providing services at PGIMER Chandigarh and the hospital’s satellite centre in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

In October, outsourced hospital attendants went on a strike for a week. The employees were demanding the release of arrears amounting close to ₹30 crore. The 1,600 attendants went on strike saying that while a budget of ₹46 crore was approved in April this year for outsourced staff, the arrears were not paid to them.

The strike was supported by sanitary, kitchen and other outsourced workers, with as many as 3,000 workers not going to work at the hospital.

Vikramjit Singh, president of contract workers union said, “We are very thankful to all the workers who supported our protest and administration who accepted our long-pending demand.”