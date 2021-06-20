Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh PGIMER to resume physical OPDs from June 21
chandigarh news

Chandigarh PGIMER to resume physical OPDs from June 21

Prior appointment through tele-consultation mandatory to avoid crowding at the OPDs, says official spokesperson
By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:04 AM IST
The hospital authorities are also working on making one floorof the operation theatres functional for elective surgeries that were suspended in April after sudden spike in Covid-19 infections. (HT File Photo)

In view of the consistent drop in Covid-19 cases, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday decided to provide physical consultations at its OPDs from June 21, but only with prior appointment.

“Patients will have to contact doctors through tele-consultation numbers. After evaluating their medical condition, doctors will call the patients for physical consultation in OPDs from June 21 only if in-person examination is required,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.

The physical OPDs will be resumed across PGIMER, including at the New OPD building, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatrics Centre, Drug De-Addiction and Treatment Centre, and Oral Health Care of Children and Elderly Centre.

The hospital authorities are also working on making one floor of the operation theatres functional for elective surgeries that were suspended in April after sudden spike in Covid-19 infections.

“Physical distancing among patients and attendants visiting the OPDs will be maintained. As overcrowding can lead to outbreak of Covid among this susceptible population, physical OPDs will be run through appointment system only and those walking in without one will not be entertained,” Dr Ashok said.

The institute also requested the patients to ensure that they are accompanied by only one attendant.

Meanwhile, PGIMER will continue to provide emergency outpatient services round the clock during the pandemic. The institute is also providing regular elective outpatient services through tele-consultation and in person for cancer patients, obstetrics and those requiring semi-urgent medical or surgical care.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP