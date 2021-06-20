Chandigarh PGIMER to resume physical OPDs from June 21

In view of the consistent drop in Covid-19 cases, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday decided to provide physical consultations at its OPDs from June 21, but only with prior appointment.

“Patients will have to contact doctors through tele-consultation numbers. After evaluating their medical condition, doctors will call the patients for physical consultation in OPDs from June 21 only if in-person examination is required,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.

The physical OPDs will be resumed across PGIMER, including at the New OPD building, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatrics Centre, Drug De-Addiction and Treatment Centre, and Oral Health Care of Children and Elderly Centre.

The hospital authorities are also working on making one floor of the operation theatres functional for elective surgeries that were suspended in April after sudden spike in Covid-19 infections.

“Physical distancing among patients and attendants visiting the OPDs will be maintained. As overcrowding can lead to outbreak of Covid among this susceptible population, physical OPDs will be run through appointment system only and those walking in without one will not be entertained,” Dr Ashok said.

The institute also requested the patients to ensure that they are accompanied by only one attendant.

Meanwhile, PGIMER will continue to provide emergency outpatient services round the clock during the pandemic. The institute is also providing regular elective outpatient services through tele-consultation and in person for cancer patients, obstetrics and those requiring semi-urgent medical or surgical care.