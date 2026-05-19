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Chandigarh: Plea challenging tenancy law likely to be taken up today

The plea says, the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 gives Centre the power to extend any law that is in force in Punjab to Chandigarh

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The joint petition of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) and District Bar Association, Chandigarh challenging May 6 notification of adoption of Assam Tenancy Act of 2021 is likely to be taken up on Tuesday.

Lawyers at district court are on strike against the UT’s move. (HT file)

With May 6 notification the administration repealed the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949 and introduced new law. Lawyers at district court are on strike against the UT’s move.

The plea says, the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 gives Centre the power to extend any law that is in force in Punjab to Chandigarh. However, it does not give the power to repeal, amend or even enact laws in conflict with the existing law. Hence, the move is unconstitutional. The second ground is that while extending this Act, Tehsildar has been made as rent authority and additional deputy commissioner has been appointed as the appellate authority/rent court whereas under the earlier Rent Act it was before the judicial officers– sub judge 1st class and appellate authority was the district judge,it said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Plea challenging tenancy law likely to be taken up today
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Plea challenging tenancy law likely to be taken up today
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