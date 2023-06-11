Woman, sexually harassed, beaten up in Chandigarh; two arrested

Chandigarh Two men have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for sexually harassing and assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

The victim said around 11.30 pm, while she was sitting outside her house in Chandigarh, both the accused came there and started abusing her. (Stock photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Karan, alias Nana, 20, and Khempal, alias, Sigar, 21, both residents of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh, were arrested on Friday.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, information regarding a quarrel in Mauli Jagran Complex was received from the Police Control Room (PCR), said police.

On responding to the scene, police found a woman lying injured, following which she was rushed to PGIMER, officials added.

The victim, later in her police statement, said around 11.30 pm, while she was sitting outside her house, the accused came there and started abusing her. When she objected, they touched her inappropriately. Khempal attacked her in the eye, before both accused escaped the spot.

On the complaint of a passer-by, police booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), (354 (assault or criminal force to woman), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station on June 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON