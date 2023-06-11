Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, sexually harassed, beaten up in Chandigarh; two arrested

Woman, sexually harassed, beaten up in Chandigarh; two arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2023 03:41 AM IST

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, information regarding a quarrel in Mauli Jagran Complex was received from the Police Control Room, said Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh Two men have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for sexually harassing and assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

The accused, identified as Karan, alias Nana, 20, and Khempal, alias, Sigar, 21, both residents of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh, were arrested on Friday.

On responding to the scene, police found a woman lying injured, following which she was rushed to PGIMER, officials added.

The victim, later in her police statement, said around 11.30 pm, while she was sitting outside her house, the accused came there and started abusing her. When she objected, they touched her inappropriately. Khempal attacked her in the eye, before both accused escaped the spot.

On the complaint of a passer-by, police booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), (354 (assault or criminal force to woman), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station on June 8.

