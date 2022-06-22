Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh police end electrician’s bicycle theft spree

As many as 13 bicycles stolen from different parts of Chandigarh have been recovered from the accused, who worked as an electrician
An electrician who had been stealing unlocked bicycles in Chandigarh has landed in police net. (HT File)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An electrician who had been stealing unlocked bicycles has landed in police net.

As many as 13 bicycles stolen from different parts of the city have been recovered from the accused, identified as Raju Sagar, 24, a resident of Burail. He was arrested on a tip-off during the probe of a bicycle theft in April this year.

Later on his disclosure, 12 more bicycles were recovered. Police said the accused, while working as a private electrician, would keep an eye out for unlocked bicycles. He would steal them and further lend them to his friends. He was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.

