Chandigarh police end electrician’s bicycle theft spree

An electrician who had been stealing unlocked bicycles has landed in police net.

As many as 13 bicycles stolen from different parts of the city have been recovered from the accused, identified as Raju Sagar, 24, a resident of Burail. He was arrested on a tip-off during the probe of a bicycle theft in April this year.

Later on his disclosure, 12 more bicycles were recovered. Police said the accused, while working as a private electrician, would keep an eye out for unlocked bicycles. He would steal them and further lend them to his friends. He was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.