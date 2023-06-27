Chandigarh cops retired amid pandemic to get farewell after three years

Chandigarh police department have decided to host a retirement party for over 50 of its personnels who retired during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Party will be held on Tuesday at Multi-Purpose Hall, Police Lines, Sector 26.

Notably over 50 cops including superintendents of police (SPs), inspectors, sub and assistant sub-inspectors and head constables, retired on May 31, 2020, were not given a formal adieu by the department due to the restrictions on public gatherings.

Other than an order of SP Headquarters, Chandigarh, on June 21, inviting the aforesaid retired cops on Tuesday around 4 pm, an invitation was also shared with them through whatsapp messages. The message sent by the UT police department to the retired cops read, “All the officers of Chandigarh police who retired on May 31, 2020 and during COVID-19 are requested to arrive at the Multipurpose hall, Sector 26, Police line on June 26 as retirement party has been organised on behalf of Chandigarh police administration”.

Notably, former Chandigarh SP Roshan Lal, who was among the group in May had written to inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh to arrange for a farewell for the retirees. Hindustan Times in its report published on May 31 had highlighted that over 50 personnel still await a farewell or memento of appreciation for their service.

Though I won’t be able to attend the retirement party as I will be out of the town for some personal reasons, I am really grateful to the director general of police (DGP) and inspector-general of police (IG), Chandigarh that they have decided to recognise and appreciate the long services of the officers. This will make them feel important and happy. I have personally thanked the senior police officers for arranging the retirement function, though after three years”, Roshan Lal said.

Retired inspector Parveen Sharma appreciated the decision of the police department to honour the retirees but also blamed the senior police officers for the delay in organising the function. “Those who are residing in the city after retirement will attend the function, others might skip the ceremony. Police department took too long to give respect to their retired employees. We now hope to receive the mementos at least from the DGP himself and not his subordinates”, added Praveen.

Confirming the same, IG Raj Kumar Singh said those who did not receive a farewell amid COVID-19 will be honoured at a special police function on Tuesday. He said that no ceremonies were possible during COVID-19 restrictions and thus the cops could not get a formal farewell earlier.

