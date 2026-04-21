Chandigarh Police impound SUV day after driver takes it for a spin inside Leisure Valley

A day after a video went viral, showing a black Hyundai Creta SUV with a Mohali registration number driving recklessly on the walking track inside Leisure Valley park in Sector 10, police impounded the vehicle visible in the video and challaned the driver on Monday.

The seized vehicle (HT Photo)

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According to police, the video, was first shared on X by Namanbir Singh, a city resident, showed the accused, Sahil Kaushal, an event management professional based in Mohali, driving around the park.

After the video came to fore, Chandigarh Police traced the vehicle number and reached the accused’s residence in Phase 5, Mohali.

Kaushal initially told the police that he had sought permission to drive in Leisure Valley through his event management firm, but officials denied that any such permission was given. Chandigarh Police officials subsequently impounded his Creta car and took it to the Sector 3 police station.

Head constable Arvind Chhikara of the Sector 3 police station also issued a challan to Kaushal.

He was fined ₹5,000 for driving with an expired driving licence and ₹3,000 for driving without a registration certificate. He was also penalised for dangerous driving. The amount for this will be fixed by the court, however it can extend up to ₹10,000 as per the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused will have to settle the challan through the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials are further investigating the matter and have asked the accused to show the permission he claimed to have for driving inside Leisure Valley. If the claim is found to be frivolous, further action can be taken under the MV Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials are further investigating the matter and have asked the accused to show the permission he claimed to have for driving inside Leisure Valley. If the claim is found to be frivolous, further action can be taken under the MV Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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