Chandigarh Police nab four proclaimed offenders

Continuing their crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs), the Chandigarh Police have arrested four more people wanted for various crimes for years.

Among them, Gazender, 37, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was wanted in a 2015 theft case and a 2020 robbery case. In the robbery case, he had snatched ₹1,000 cash and the wallet of a vegetable seller in Sector 17 in August 2020, said police.

Babloo of EWS Colony, Dhanas, had been on the run since June 2019, when he, along with two others, had snatched a mobile phone at the Sector 25/38 light point.

Krishan of Dadumajra Colony was booked for rioting in Maloya in May 2019. He was traced to the Ambala jail, where he is detained for another case. Chandigarh Police have applied for his production warrant in court.

Another PO, Shankar Thapa of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Mohali, was wanted for a theft in Sector 39. He is presently detained at Model Jail in another case and will be brought out on production warrant for questioning.