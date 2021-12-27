Chandigarh Police nab Punjab man for stealing two-wheelers

The Sector 36 police arrested a man from Ferozepur, Punjab, for stealing two-wheelers and recovered nine motorcycles and three scooters from him.

The accused, identified as Chhinderpal, 26, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from a checkpoint in Sector 42. A vehicle stolen from the Sector 42 lake parking was recovered from him on the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that with Chhinderpal’s arrest, eight theft cases dating back to October 2020 have been solved, including four registered in Sector 36, two in Sector 49 and two of Phase 8, Mohali. They added that the accused would take the bikes for a joyride and then sell them. He was produced before a court and sent to police remand.