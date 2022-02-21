Chandigarh Police seize 29 cartons of illicit liquor ahead of Punjab elections

Different teams of the Chandigarh Police seized a total of 29 cartons of illicit liquor on the eve of the Punjab assembly elections on Saturday.

Kamaljit Singh, 46, of Sector 40, was nabbed with 13 boxes of liquor, worth about ₹5 lakh, near Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said six boxes of Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve whisky, five boxes of Jacob’s Creek wine, and one box each of Chivas Regal and Jack Daniel’s whisky were found in his Maruti Brezza, bearing a Chandigarh registration number.

In another case, Sanjiv Kumar, 37, of Mohali, was found transporting 16 boxes of McDowell’s No.1 whisky in his car near the Sector 24 police post. Each box had 12 bottles.

Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered at the Manimajra and Sector 11 police stations.