Chandigarh: Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes retired banker of 1.65 lakh

A 77-year-old retired banker was duped of ₹1.65 lakh by an online fraudster posing as his nephew living in the United Kingdom (UK).

The complainant, Bharat Bushan, a resident of Sector 20, retired as a manager from the State Bank of Patiala.

In his complaint, Bushan said on October 21, 2022, he received a WhatsApp call from a man posing as his nephew Ravi, who lives in the UK. The caller said he had transferred some money to his account for which he also sent him a receipt on WhatsApp, showing credit of ₹14.73 lakh. The caller then told him that it will take at least one day for the money appear in his bank account.

Bharat said the person called again asking him to transfer ₹1.65 lakh of the transferred amount to a bank account shared by him. It was only later that he realised that he had been duped when Bharat’s son called Ravi to enquire if he had received the money or not.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheats by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused.

Man loses ₹85k in ATM card swap fraud

A resident of Raipur Rani lost ₹85,500 to fraudulent withdrawal by ATM card swapping. The complainant, Jasmer Singh, told the police that he had gone to an ATM on June 1, but could not withdraw any money.

A man standing close offered to help him withdraw the money, following which he shared his PIN with the man. He later realised that the man had swapped his ATM card with a fake one and used his card to withdraw ₹85,500 from his account. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

Teacher loses ₹21k online

Chandigarh Police have booked an unidentified person for duping a 38-year-old teacher of ₹21,458 online after luring her to earn money through work from home.

The complainant, Manoj Kumari, of Sector 41 works at a private school in the city. She told the police that she came across an advertisement of Natraj Pencils on Instagram, which flashed a number offering online jobs.

When she contacted the said number, she received a link through WhatsApp. The caller asked her to initially pay money to register with the company, following which she paid ₹21,458, only to realise later that she has been duped.

A cheating and criminal conspiracy case has been registered at the cyber crime police station in Sector 17.

