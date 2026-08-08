Chandigarh: Power firm launches WhatsApp helpline for safety hazards

Residents can now report electrical safety hazards across the city through WhatsApp, with Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) launching a dedicated helpline to enable quicker action on complaints related to damaged infrastructure, snapped wires and other risks.

After a complaint is submitted, an incident will be generated and an acknowledgement containing the incident details will be sent to the consumer on WhatsApp, CPDL said. (HT File)

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Consumers can save 9240216666 and send “Help” on WhatsApp to initiate the safety hazard reporting process. They can then select the relevant category, provide the location and upload a photograph of the hazard before submitting the complaint.

The facility allows residents to report hanging or snapped wires, sparking, damaged or leaning electricity poles, open panels, transformer-related issues, trees fallen on power lines, unsafe connections and other electrical hazards.

After a complaint is submitted, an incident will be generated and an acknowledgement containing the incident details will be sent to the consumer on WhatsApp, CPDL said.