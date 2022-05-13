Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session

Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University (PU) has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, DAV College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges).

The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session. The panel’s report highlighted non-compliance of certain conditions and also mentioned that MBA admissions in the 2021-2022 session were also offered to students who had not cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Further, the appointment of three teachers at the institute was also rejected by the university due to lack of quorum of a selection committee.

Speaking about this, Pawan Sharma, principal of DAV College, Sector 10, said, “Although the management institute is a part of DAV College, I am not a part of its functioning. We have not received any letter like this as of now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before this, on March 12, PU’s affiliation committee had deferred the case of granting temporary extension of affiliation to the MBA course at the institute.