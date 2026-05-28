Panjab University’s vehicle-free day comes a cropper

Panjab University (PU) launched its vehicle-free Wednesday initiative this week, promoting students and faculty to walk or cycle to work to set an example. The roads, however, told a different story. A large number of vehicles continued to move freely in and around the campus, with restrictions limited to a three hour morning window and applicable only to vehicles without PU stickers.

Cars seen on the Panjab University campus on vehicle-free Wednesday. (HT File)

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On the initiative not showing on ground, registrar YP Verma said. “It is more of an appeal,” he said, adding that given the weather conditions, imposing strict restrictions on students and residents was not feasible. He said eco-friendly alternatives such as cycling-which he himself adopted to reach campus, and carpooling were being encouraged in keeping with the Prime Minister’s guidelines on fuel conservation.

Chief security officer Vikram Singh said outsider vehicles entering from Gate No 3 were turned back during the morning hours, resulting in roughly 20% lesser vehicle movement on campus.

Earlier this week PU had appealed to students and staff to avoid using their vehicles on Wednesdays and instead use the free shuttle bus service and e-rickshaw facility available within both the Sector 14 and Sector 25 campuses. Meanwhile, university authorities also said feedback is being taken from all stakeholders to make the initiative more successful in the coming Wednesdays.

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{{^usCountry}} NSS volunteers were also out on campus through the day, motivating students, faculty and staff to adopt eco-friendly modes of transport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NSS volunteers were also out on campus through the day, motivating students, faculty and staff to adopt eco-friendly modes of transport. {{/usCountry}}

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