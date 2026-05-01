Chandigarh: Punjab info panel recommends action against Kharar EO for RTI delay

The Punjab state information commission (PSIC) has recommended disciplinary action against the executive officer (EO) of Kharar municipal council and other officials for delay in processing Right to Information (RTI) applications, and repeatedly ignoring the commission’s directions.

After not receiving the requested information, the appellant approached the first appellate authority. (HT)

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The case was filed by Rajiv Mohammad of Kharar, Mohali, who sought information related to administrative and local issues concerning the functioning of the nagar council.

EO Sukhdev Singh, who also serves as the public information officer (PIO) of the nagar council, was named the respondent.

After not receiving the requested information, the appellant approached the first appellate authority – Mohali additional deputy commissioner (urban development) – and later filed a second appeal before the commission.

Despite a formal notice sent through registered post, the EO failed to submit a reply, take action on the RTI application or appear before the commission on January 22, 2026.

Taking a serious view of the non-compliance, the commission issued a show-cause notice to the officer and scheduled another hearing on March 19, 2026. However, the EO again failed to appear, and no written submissions or representation were made on his behalf. The commission observed that such repeated absence indicated a willful disregard of its orders and a clear violation of the RTI Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh recommended disciplinary action against the officer. The commission granted the state government the liberty to transfer or reassign the staff concerned, including the EO, if deemed necessary. The matter has now been listed for hearing on May 12, in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh recommended disciplinary action against the officer. The commission granted the state government the liberty to transfer or reassign the staff concerned, including the EO, if deemed necessary. The matter has now been listed for hearing on May 12, in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor ...Read More Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. Read Less

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