Army rescues 910 university students in Chandigarh, 730 girls of Ambala school amid heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across Punjab and Haryana not only affected life but also threw the travel plans of railway passengers haywire. Severe waterlogging saw railway tracks going underwater, leading to the suspension of services and diversion of trains on the Sanehwal-Ambala route, said the Northern Railway.

Top points on Punjab-Haryana rain:

An Indian Army personnel assists in rescue and evacuation in Punjab's Rajpura. (@westerncomd_IA)

1. The Indian Army shifted 910 students of Chitkara University in Chandigarh to safe areas after videos purportedly shot from the campus went going viral showing students having food in a mess flooded with rainwater.

2. “Based on request from civil administration, #FloodRelief teams are assisting in rescue and evacuation effort. In #Rajpura #Punjab, since last 48 hrs a total of 47 civilians and 910 students of #ChitkaraUniversity were shifted to safe areas,” the Western Command of the Indian Army tweeted.

3. Train services on the Sanehwal-Ambala rail route were affected and several trains were diverted on account of inclement weather and heavy rainfall in North India. Train numbers 18102, 12266, 14034, 12414, 12446, and 12426 were diverted, said Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer of the Northern Railway.

4. At least 150 rural roads and 10 small bridges have been damaged in floods in Punjab in the past three days, claimed the initial assessment by the state Public Works Department (PWD).

5. The National Highway, connecting Delhi to Dharamshala via Nangal-Una, remained suspended for traffic on Saturday for nearly four hours. However, the traffic flow was normal on Sunday.

6. In Mohali, maximum damage to infrastructure in rural areas was witnessed in Dera Bassi and Mullanpur areas, situated along the Shivalik foothills.

7. As heavy rains battered the northern parts of Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday, the southern districts of the state comparatively experienced relief from the monsoon misery.

8. In Ambala, Haryana, the Indian Army, NDRF and police jointly rescued 730 girl students of Chaman Vatika Kanya Gurukul who were trapped in the school building.

9. As many as 44 people, including women and children, were evacuated from the affected areas at Araji Sabran village of Ferozepur district.

10. Army engineers reportedly also helped in preventing the breach of Sirhind canal by repairing the embankment, thereby preventing the flooding of Doraha village in Punjab and nearby areas.

