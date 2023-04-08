Two-day Chandigarh Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav ends

The two-day theatre festival “Chandigarh Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav-2023” concluded at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, on Friday with staging of two theatre plays. The day commenced with staging of the play “King of Pop”, written, designed and directed by KD Kashish Devgan, and performed by students of Chandigarh University. (HT Photo)

The event was organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad in association with Chandigarh University.

The day commenced with staging of the play “King of Pop”, written, designed and directed by KD Kashish Devgan, and performed by students of Chandigarh University. The play narrated the story of American singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist Michael Jackson.

Following this, director Rajeev Raj staged his play “Be-Libas”, which was performed by a team of eight artistes from Lok Ranjan Theatre and Films, Delhi.

Anurag Agarwal, principal secretary, art and cultural affairs department, Haryana, presided over the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

While addressing the audience, Agarwal said, “Art and culture are a state’s treasure, and Haryana’s dance, music and theatre are reflective of its folklore. The government of Haryana has worked with dedication for preserving and promoting the state’s culture and art through various measures and schemes.”

RS Bawa, pro-chancellor, Chandigarh University; Mukesh Gupta, under secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha; and Yashendra Singh, transport commissioner and special secretary, transport department, Haryana, were also present.