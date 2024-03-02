 Chandigarh records 12% rise in GST collection in February - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh records 12% rise in GST collection in February

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:38 AM IST

According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for February 2024 stood at ₹211 crore, ₹23 crore more than ₹188 crore collected during the same month in 2023

According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for February 2024 stood at 211 crore, 23 crore more than 188 crore collected during the same month in 2023. The ministry did not share details of the tax collected during the month of January this year.

The collection for December 2023 increased by 29%, which stood at 281 crore, 63 crore more than 218 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for November was 210 crore, 20% higher than 175 crore collected in November 2022.

A total of 389 crore were collected in October, 38 crore more than 351 crore in 2022.

In September, the UT witnessed a growth of just 6%, which was 219 crore, compared to 206 crore in the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for July was 217 crore, 41 crore more than 176 crore collected in the month in 2022.

In June, the collection had gone up by 34% from the same month last year — 169.7 crore to 227.06 crore.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the collection during the corresponding period last year. Compared to 167 crore last year, it rose to 259 crore — a jump of 92 crore. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of GST.

Follow Us On