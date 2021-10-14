Chandigarh records no new Covid case after 69 days

For the second time since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, Chandigarh on Wedneday recorded no new case. According to data available with the UT health department, it was last on August 4 this year when no fresh case was reported.

Even Panchkula reported no new case on Wednesday, while four people testing positive in Mohali. Also, for eighth consecutive day, the tricity recorded no fatality due to the virus.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload saw an uptick to 63 from 61 on Tuesday. There are 37 patients in Chandigarh, followed by 19 in Mohali and just seven in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,285 positive cases, of which 64,428 have been cured and 820 patients have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded to date are 68,765. Among these, 67,678 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,745 includes 30,360 recoveries and 378 casualties.