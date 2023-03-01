Chandigarh registers 5% growth in GST collection this February
The UT administration’s good and services tax (GST) collection for the month of February witnessed an increase of just 5% in the city as against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2022.
According to the ministry of finance, the collection for February stood at ₹188 crore, ₹10 crore more than ₹178 crore collected during the same month in 2022.
After witnessing a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year jumped to 33% as against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021.
The collection for December 2022 stood at ₹218 crore, ₹54 crore more than ₹164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.
For the first time this fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, which was ₹5 crore lower than ₹180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.
In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than ₹158 crore collected during corresponding period in 2021.
In September 2022, the UT saw a 35% jump in GST collection at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than ₹152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.
In May last year, an increase of 29% in collection was seen as the city generated ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than ₹130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.
In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated ₹249 crore revenue against ₹203 crore collected during the same month previous year.
In March 2022, the tax receipts stood at ₹184 crore, 11% higher than ₹165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.
A growth of 20% was seen in February, with collections of ₹178 crore, up from ₹149 crore collected during the same month last year. The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.