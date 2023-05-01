Manager, director of private firm booked for duping Chandigarh man of 58 lakh

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday booked two persons for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹58 lakh on the pretext of depositing the processing fee and taxes against sanctioning ₹3.50-crore loan to the complainant.

Complainant Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, in his complaint said that he owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali and needed money for its expansion. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Sharma, manager of a private company, along with its director Sanjay Makkar.

Complainant Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, in his complaint said that he owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali and needed money for its expansion. “I wanted to construct more rooms for my nursing hostel and thus wanted to avail a loan of ₹3.50 crore. I saw an advertisement in a Hindi vernacular in July 2020 stating that the said company was giving loan of ₹2 crore at 2% rate of interest following which I contacted at the given numbers”, said the complainant. He got in touch with Rajiv who further got him in touch with Makkar.

After receiving a sanction letter of loan amounting ₹2 lakh on a condition that Sokhey would have to pay ₹2.36 lakh loan processing fee. After paying this amount, the accused kept seeking money in different transactions from the complainant against the complete loan of ₹3.50 crore till December 17, 2022, by making one or other excuse.

“I kept depositing money to them, but I didn’t get the loan. They cheated me by making fake company papers. I paid them around ₹58 lakh from July 2020 to December 2022,” the complainant added.

The Cyber Crime police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a genuine document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Businessman loses ₹15 lakh to cyber fraud

In another cyber fraud case registered by Cyber Crime police on Saturday, Anil Kumar of Sector 10 was duped of ₹15 lakh by an unknown person who impersonated as Paytm customer care agent.

Kumar, a businessman said he developed some technical glitch with his Paytm account following which he searched the customer care number through Google on November 29, 2022. After some time, he received a call from Arun Kumar who asked the complainant to download ‘Any Desk’ application. After downloading the app, he shared a number with Arun following which ₹15 lakh was deducted from his account in two transactions. Police have registered a cheating case.