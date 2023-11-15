close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh residents hail HC ruling on dog bite compensation

Chandigarh residents hail HC ruling on dog bite compensation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 15, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Chandigarh residents have hailed the HC’s ruling that the state government will be primarily responsible for paying compensation to victims of dog bites

City residents have hailed the Punjab and Haryana high court’s ruling that the state government will be primarily responsible for paying compensation to victims of dog bites and that the minimum financial assistance will be 10,000 per tooth mark.

As per the Punjab and Haryana high courts ruling, minimum financial assistance, to the victims of dog bites, will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per tooth mark. (HT Photo)
As per the Punjab and Haryana high courts ruling, minimum financial assistance, to the victims of dog bites, will be 10,000 per tooth mark. (HT Photo)

Welcoming the court order, Chandigarh Resident Associations’ Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri said, “Chandigarh reports hundreds of stray dog bite cases every year. Since the government makes the dog bylaws and rules that restrict them from relocating stray dogs from their areas, their upkeep is also the responsibility of the government. Also, MC puts little effort in terms of dog sterilisation programme. With this court ruling, MC will definitely speed up the work.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Priya Verma, a resident of Sector 19, who was bitten by a stray dog in September, said, “People often feed stray dogs in residential areas and public parks, and when dogs feel that humans are a threat to their food, they become aggressive and bite. MC must make dog parks, and sterilise and vaccinate each and every dog, besides penalising the ones feeding dogs in residential areas. Since MC’s approach must be more proactive, they are responsible for providing financial assistance to dog bite victims.”

Meanwhile, Shaurya Agrawal, a member of PETA India, said, “Compensation may be appreciated by dog bite victims and their families to some extent, but it does not address the root cause of the issue. Community dogs must be sterilised, which has been a requirement for 22 years, previously mandated under the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, now replaced by Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. During sterilisation, dogs are also vaccinated against rabies, and if all municipalities took this lawful duty seriously, there would hardly be any stray dogs on the roads today.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out