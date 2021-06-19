Chandigarh RLA services to resume from June 21

With Covid-19 cases declining in the city, the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has decided to start all services related to acquiring registration certificates and driving licences (except new learner’s licence/renewal of learner’s licence) with effect from June 21.

Getting a new learner’s licence, renewal of learner’s licence and regular driving licence test will be started from June 28 (online booking may be done from June 27).

Applicants desirous of book an appointment for the above mentioned services can visit the official RLA website www.chdtransport.gov.in or call on 1860-180-2067.

The portal for booking of appointments will be made functional from June 20, 10am onwards. The booking of appointments for getting a new learner’s licence or renewal of learner’s licence and regular driving test will be made functional from June 27, 10am onwards. No applicant will be entertained without online appointment.

Earlier, RLA had resumed public dealing on June 1 for various services including registration of new vehicles, other state vehicles, no-objection certificate (NOC) of vehicle and renewal of registration certificate. Issuance of international driving permit/licence, NOC of driving licence and renewal of driving licence was also started from June 1.