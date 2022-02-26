Chandigarh Rose Festival kicks off with array of events
The 50th Rose Festival started at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden on Friday amid pomp and show.
The three-day festival was formally inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon, and other senior Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation officials.
Addressing the gathering, Purohit appreciated the MC employees’ efforts to make the festival a grand success. He said people from all walks of life and age groups could enjoy the arrangements of flowers and cultural items.
He said the Rose Garden was planned in a manner that a walk through it was like reading a story, adding that the festival was a tribute to the magnificence of the roses and a mega celebration of nature.
The mayor said, “Hundreds of varieties of roses in different hues, decorating the landscape, and breathtaking floral displays are the high points of the flower show. Rangoli competition, brass and pipe band competition, floral hat display, photography exhibition and cultural evenings are adding charm to the festival.”
Earlier, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma inaugurated the selfie booth and Swachhata Stall at the garden, where a display of various schemes under Swachh Survekshan 2022 has been arranged.
The festival started with an ode to God, which was followed by dance performances from various states in the noon.
In the evening, a Hasya Kavi Sammelan was organised, where poets Surendra Dubey from Raipur, Manvir Madhur from Mathura, Deepak Saini from Delhi, Ruchi Chaturvedi from Agra and Parth Naveen from Partapgarh enthralled the audience with their poems.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.