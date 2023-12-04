Chandigarh: Sacked worker steals phones, laptops from shop; caught

The Saturday burglary at a mobile showroom in Sector 22 was executed by a sacked worker and his accomplices, police said on Sunday.

The accused executed the burglary with his two aides, an electrician and a plumber. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested the main accused, Chandan Singh, 35, along with his two aides, Bhupinder Singh, 28, a plumber, and Gurjeet Singh, 33, an electrician, all residents of Mohali.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police had launched a probe after the complainant, Abhishek, reported theft of mobile phones, laptops and smart watches from his shop in SCO Number 1041, Sector 22-B, on Saturday.

During investigation, police received information that three suspects in a white Fiat Punto were trying to sell gadgets stolen from Abhishek’s shop.

Acting swiftly, police laid a barrier near the Sector-39 roundabout and intercepted the car, (CH01-AE-3322) that was coming from Mohali, before apprehending its three occupants on the basis of the tip-off.

On being grilled, Chandan revealed that he used to work at Abhishek’s shop, but was thrown out of job. Nursing a grudge ever since, he struck at the shop with his accomplices on Saturday, and stole the gadgets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 90 stolen mobile phones of various brands, two laptops and three smart watches were recovered from the possession of the trio. They are facing a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with jail up to seven years and fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON