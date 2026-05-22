Kurukshetra: Saini orders probe against SDO for installing transformer in agri field

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to take action against a sub-divisional officer (SDO) who reportedly installed electricity poles and a transformer in the middle of a farm pathway in Bakali village of Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra district. Taking note of the matter, Saini directed Ladwa sub-divisional magistrate to investigate the matter and also directed police to register a case against those threatening the complainant. (HT File)

Saini was interacting with the residents of his assembly constituency of Ladwa during the Jan Samvad programme, when a complainant informed him that he had bought seven acres of land in Bakali village several years ago and that the pathway to the fields was part of the ownership record.

However, some persons allegedly connived with the SDO and got electricity poles and a transformer installed on the pathway leading to his fields. The complainant also alleged that he was receiving threats.

Taking note of the matter, Saini directed Ladwa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to investigate the matter and also directed police to register a case against those threatening the complainant.

During the programme, the CM heard 338 grievances and said that action will be taken against officials who make the general public visit government officers repeatedly to get their work done.

“The government’s objective is to ensure the holistic development of the state and make sure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen,” said Saini, adding that 74 CM announcements were made for the development of the Ladwa assembly constituency, of which work on 38 projects has already been completed.