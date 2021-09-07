Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: School bus operators seek road tax exemption

Chandigarh school bus operators’ welfare association has demanded exemption from road tax for the period between March 2020 and March 2022 in view of the pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Members of the apex body of school bus operators during a press conference in Chandigarh.

Members of the Chandigarh school bus operators’ welfare association (CSBOWA) have demanded exemption from road tax for the period between March 2020 and March 2022, in view of the losses they suffered due to the pandemic.

CSBOWA is the apex body of nearly 500 school buses of Chandigarh catering the tricity. The association held a press conference on Monday.

CSBOWA president Manjit Singh Saini said, “For the last 18 months, the operation of school buses has come to a complete halt, due to which it has become difficult for bus owners and their staff to make ends meet. Some had even bought the buses on instalment.”

