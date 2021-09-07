Chandigarh: School bus operators seek road tax exemption

Members of the Chandigarh school bus operators’ welfare association (CSBOWA) have demanded exemption from road tax for the period between March 2020 and March 2022, in view of the losses they suffered due to the pandemic.

CSBOWA is the apex body of nearly 500 school buses of Chandigarh catering the tricity. The association held a press conference on Monday.

CSBOWA president Manjit Singh Saini said, “For the last 18 months, the operation of school buses has come to a complete halt, due to which it has become difficult for bus owners and their staff to make ends meet. Some had even bought the buses on instalment.”

Two seed stores lose licence in Mohali

The chief agriculture officer has suspended the license of two seed stores after finding irregularities during regular checking to ensure quality agrochemicals and seeds supply to farmers in Mohali district. The firms are Thuha Pesticides and Seed Store, Zirakpur, and Rohit Fertilisers, Kurali, said assistant deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, adding that further action is being initiated against them.

College teachers join protest at PU

Local members of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union joined the chain hunger strike at the Panjab University campus on Monday. The strike was kicked off on Sunday by the university and college teachers in Punjab and Chandigarh to push for UGC pay scales.

ICSSR invites proposals for financial assistance

The north-west regional centre of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Panjab University, has invited proposals for financial assistance for organising seminars, conferences and workshops during the year 2021-22. They have also invited applications for study grant to the research scholars pursuing PhD.