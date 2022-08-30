Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office

A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer (XEN) inside the municipal corporation’s office in Sector 17.

SDO Anuj Puri was put under suspension after receiving a complaint from XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon. Both Bishnoi and Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified.

Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”

MC officials said the incident took place heated argument between the two in Bishnoi’s office, with some from the adjacent rooms rushing to break off the altercation after overhearing the argument. Bishnoi later went to the MC commissioner’s office to complain about the incident.

The civic body is also expected order an inquiry into the incident.